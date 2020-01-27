Global  

Bloomberg Ad Lays Smackdown On Bernie Bros: Not The ‘Energy’ Needed To Beat Trump

Mediaite Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Former New York Mayor *Mike Bloomberg* responded to a hard-hitting speech by Senator *Bernie Sanders* with an ad targeting his "Bernie Bros" supporters and the Twitter attacks they levy on Democratic campaigns they don't agree with.
Michael Bloomberg Promises To Support Israel [Video]Michael Bloomberg Promises To Support Israel

Presidential contender Michael Bloomberg promised to “always have Israel’s back.” Bloomberg joked he’s the only Jewish candidate who doesn’t want to turn the U.S. into a “kibbutz.”..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Bloomberg’s Insane Alleged Comments About Women, Nannies Come to Haunt Him After Bernie Sanders Attack

Bloomberg’s Insane Alleged Comments About Women, Nannies Come to Haunt Him After Bernie Sanders AttackAlleged controversial comments from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg have come back to haunt him after he launched an attack against Sen....
Mediaite

Trump’s Former Friend Mike Bloomberg Accuses Bernie Sanders of Being President’s ‘New Bro’

Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign accused fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of being President Donald Trump’s “new bro”...
Mediaite

