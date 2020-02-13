Global  

Reports: Andrew Weatherall Has Died

Clash Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Reports: Andrew Weatherall Has Died

Reports are coming in that *Andrew Weatherall* has died.

The maverick producer is an icon in club culture, having helped found and helm Boy's Own during the white heat of the rave movement.

A constant innovator, Andrew Weatherall breached the mainstream by overseeing Primal Scream's 'Loaded', but stayed in the underground for his essential Two Lone Swordsmen project.

Continually challenging those around him, the producer amassed an extraordinary record collection, moving from dub to rockabilly via techno, house, disco, and more.

Seemingly Andrew Weatherall died earlier today at a hospital in London, having suffered a pulmonary embolism.

Enormously sad news - Andrew Weatherall was featured in numerous Clash articles, and indeed took part in events in an earlier phase of the title.

A true inspiration - we'll publish a full tribute shortly.



We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician, passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. pic.twitter.com/cOe6KA0yts

— Prescription PR (@prescriptionpr) February 17, 2020

From the vaults: here's a full DJ Mix from Andrew Weatherall...

And here's an *archive interview* with Andrew Weatherall...

