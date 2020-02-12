Global  

Baaghi 3 song Bhankas to be out on THIS day

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
After treating the audiences with an action-packed trailer and peppy number, the makers of ‘Baaghi 3’ are all set to release the second song soon. The new song is titled 'Bhankas' and Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to groove on the tunes of Bappi Lahiri.
