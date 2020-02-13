Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake Keep the 'Trolls World Tour' International Press Going!

Global  

Just Jared Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick pose for photos at the Trolls World Tour photo call on Monday (February 17) in Berlin, Germany. The stars of the film stepped out for the press event in the middle of their massive world tour for the movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick Trolls World [...]
