Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Fans think that Justin Bieber could be referring to Selena Gomez in new quotes about his relationship with Hailey Bieber. During his interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Justin spoke about the beginning of his relationship with Hailey, saying, “I’d let her know prior to the tour when we were hanging a lot. I said, [...] 👓 View full article

