Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lizzo and Dave to perform at Brit Awards 2020

Lizzo and Dave to perform at Brit Awards 2020

Independent Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The pair join Billie Eilish and Stormzy on the line-up
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Roundup

BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Roundup 00:56

 Lizzo sported a Hershey's gown by Moschino to the BRITs 2020 on Tuesday night (02.18.20).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jack Whitehall Joins A Celeb Dating App [Video]Jack Whitehall Joins A Celeb Dating App

The BRIT Awards host is reportedly on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:55Published

Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards [Video]Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Britian's top singers and songwriters hit the red carpet for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday (February 18) along with international nominees including Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo's BRIT Awards 2020 Look Is a Chic Hershey Bar Wrapper!

Lizzo is all wrapped up in chocolate! The superstar singer arrived in style for the 2020 BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England....
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily RecordTamworth HeraldIndependent

'What's a Somerset?' - Lizzo's BRIT Awards appearance has fans in stitches

'What's a Somerset?' - Lizzo's BRIT Awards appearance has fans in stitchesDespite playing at Glastonbury Festival 2019, the songstress is none the wiser
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.