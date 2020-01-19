Global  

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling his comments on divorce regressive and foolish.
