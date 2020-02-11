Global  

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Actually Doesn't Picture Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Just Jared Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Caitriona Balfe‘s version of Jamie Fraser doesn’t look a thing like Sam Heughan. In the round table chat with Entertainment Weekly, the two Outlander stars, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin opened up about how the books influence them while playing their characters on screen. When the conversation turned to if the four saw themselves in [...]
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Cast Premieres ‘Outlander’ Season 5

Cast Premieres ‘Outlander’ Season 5 01:10

 ET Canada brings you on the red carpet of the season 5 premiere of “Outlander”, where co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin tease what fans can expect from the new episodes. Plus, they open up about their passionate fan base.

