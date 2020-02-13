Former Deputy Attorney General Calls on Bill Barr to Resign: He’s Made America ‘Subject to the Whims of a Dictatorial President’

KHOPE99 RT @kylegriffin1: Donald Ayer, former U.S. Deputy A.G. under Bush 41: "Bill Barr Must Resign. The attorney general is working to destroy th… 3 seconds ago Ms. Pinkify Ex-GOP RT @carriecordero: An extraordinary takedown of Bill Barr’s tenure as Attorney General by former HW Bush Deputy Attorney General Donald Aye… 7 seconds ago Angel Levine RT @moscow_project: “Barr’s America is not a place that anyone, including Trump voters, should want to go. It is a banana republic where al… 16 seconds ago Rhae Marie 💋💞💜💍✌ RT @AdrienneLaF: An alarming must-read from Donald Ayer, former U.S. deputy attorney general under George H.W. Bush. Barr is giving the p… 18 seconds ago Gunderthor RT @TheAtlantic: "Bill Barr’s America is not a place that anyone, including Trump voters, should want to go—a banana republic, where all ar… 36 seconds ago Harleychk2016 RT @ShimonPro: "Barr has appeared to function much more as the president’s personal advocate than as an attorney general serving the people… 42 seconds ago Valerie Curl RT @gabeschoenfeld: "Bill Barr’s America is not a place that anyone, including Trump voters, should want to go—a banana republic, where all… 47 seconds ago John Stoner(civil right activist) RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Donald Ayer, Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General who worked with Barr under bush just called for him to Resi… 59 seconds ago