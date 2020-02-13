Global  

Former Deputy Attorney General Calls on Bill Barr to Resign: He’s Made America ‘Subject to the Whims of a Dictatorial President’

Mediaite Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Former Deputy Attorney General Calls on Bill Barr to Resign: He’s Made America ‘Subject to the Whims of a Dictatorial President’Former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer called on Attorney General William Barr to resign or be impeached, Monday, in an article for the Atlantic. In the article, titled “Bill Barr Must Resign,” Ayer, who served under President George H. W. Bush, claimed Barr desires “the creation of a president with nearly autocratic powers.” “Barr’s Federalist […]
News video: Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign

Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign 02:59

 More than 1,100 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump. Lisa Bernhard has more.

