Tributes Pour In For Andrew Weatherall Monday, 17 February 2020

The DJ, producer, raconteur has died...



Tributes are pouring in for music legend *Andrew Weatherall*.



A DJ, producer, raconteur, and all-round hero, he first gained prominence as a member of the Boy's Own coterie during the rave explosion.



A key selector as Acid House stormed across the country, Andrew Weatherall started producing, with his Primal Scream remix 'Loaded' cracking the Top 40.



A stunning crossover moment, Andrew Weatherall followed this with a disparate series of projects, ranging from dub workouts to techno onslaughts.



An absolute, utter inspiration, the English selector was a frequent visitor to Clash through extensive interviews, DJ mixes, and our parties.



Sadly, Andrew Weatherall *passed away earlier today* - February 17th - at a hospital in East London. We're honestly at a loss on how best to sum up such a creative life, and such a tender soul.



Here's a few tributes from across the music spectrum...







Andrew Weatherall 1963 - 2020 pic.twitter.com/dnNEA339n9



— Primal Scream (@ScreamOfficial) February 17, 2020







hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture...

so sad to hear of his passing

RIP



— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) February 17, 2020







I’m really gutted to hear the awful news about Andrew Weatherall. His influence on music was incredible and he never stopped pushing forward when it’d have been easier to rest on his laurels. Most importantly though, he was a great person. Rest in peace.



— stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) February 17, 2020







RIP Andrew Weatherall. The king of cool. Very, very sad news. Thoughts are with his family and friends.



— Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 17, 2020







RIP Guv'nor.https://t.co/fZ3k43mZle



— Ninja Tune (@ninjatune) February 17, 2020







Today is the worst of days. Can’t believe it. He was the best of people. A lovely, lovely human being. Hilarious. A fabulous story teller. A man of impeccable taste. An inspiration. A friend. A comrade in arms. It’s so hard to imagine our world without him.



— Optimo (Espacio) (@JDTwitch) February 17, 2020







Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him. https://t.co/nWlyE75bL5



— Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 17, 2020







Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate pic.twitter.com/OIsg2Fb6Di



— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 17, 2020







We are all very saddened to hear about the passing of our friend, and collaborator, Andrew Weatherall. pic.twitter.com/vZ3ckl7lw0



— New Order (@neworder) February 17, 2020







I can't believe I am writing this.#RIP Andrew Weatherall



(6 April 1963 - 17 February 2020)



One of the greatest, sweetest, funniest guys I've ever met. pic.twitter.com/hXKR02k850



— Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) February 17, 2020



