Anya Taylor-Joy & Mia Goth Were Both Part of 'EMMA.'s Original Pitch

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

There were no other stars who could play Emma and Harriet in EMMA. than Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth, director Autumn de Wilde says. In an interview with The Mirror, the filmmaker revealed that both stars were part of her pitch for the film from the start. “Anya was part of my pitch and I [...] 👓 View full article

