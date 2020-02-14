Global  

Trump’s Former Friend Mike Bloomberg Accuses Bernie Sanders of Being President’s ‘New Bro’

Mediaite Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign accused fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of being President Donald Trump’s “new bro” on Monday, amidst a feud between the two. In an email with the subject header, “Bernie’s New Bro… Donald Trump,” Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey wrote, “It’s a shameful turn of events to see Bernie Sanders […]
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters

Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters 00:31

 On Monday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg criticized Bernie Sanders. Bloomberg posted an online video calling Sanders supporters aggressive. The video featuring violent and derogatory tweets, memes and videos purportedly posted by Sanders online supporters. The video end with a clip of...

