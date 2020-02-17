Lil Pump Announces He’s Back From Retirement Days After Hanging Up The Mic: “Y’All Thought I Quit B***h I’m Back”
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Florida rapper Lil Pump is back-back. Days after appearing to hang up the mic for good, the Southern entertainer has announced his mighty return. Big Facts: This extended holiday weekend, Pump went to his social media channels to let fans know he’s still creating music. High-Key Details: Last week, Pump went to his Instagram Story […]
