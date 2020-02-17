Global  

5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford Spills Wedding Details

Just Jared Jr Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is spilling on his upcoming wedding! The 24-year-old is getting ready to tie the knot with fiancee Crystal Leigh, after proposing to her last year. While wedding planning is underway, Michael says they won’t walk down the aisle until next year. “We’re going to do it early next [...]
