Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lindsey Stirling Returning to 'America's Got Talent' As Guest Performer!

Lindsey Stirling Returning to 'America's Got Talent' As Guest Performer!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Lindsey Stirling is taking the stage on America’s Got Talent: Champions tonight! The violinist will be joining finalist act Silhouettes for a special performance on tonight’s finale. “I’m baaaaaack!! And this time I’m going on @AGT as a performer! Catch me this Monday 2/17 at 8pm ET on @NBC #AGTChampions,” Lindsey wrote on Instagram the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Lindsey Stirling Returning to 'America's Got Talent' As Guest Performer! https://t.co/8NTPky3SoM via @JustJaredJr 7 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Lindsey Stirling Returning to 'America's Got Talent' As Guest Performer! https://t.co/0dDFn4ltV7 via @JustJaredJr 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.