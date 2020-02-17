Lindsey Stirling Returning to 'America's Got Talent' As Guest Performer! Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Lindsey Stirling is taking the stage on America’s Got Talent: Champions tonight! The violinist will be joining finalist act Silhouettes for a special performance on tonight’s finale. “I’m baaaaaack!! And this time I’m going on @AGT as a performer! Catch me this Monday 2/17 at 8pm ET on @NBC #AGTChampions,” Lindsey wrote on Instagram the [...] 👓 View full article

