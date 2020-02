Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tana Mongeau was spotted getting cozy with ex Jake Paul‘s brother Logan! The 21-year-old social media star and the 24-year-old YouTuber were spotted getting lunch together at Joan’s on Third on Monday (February 17) in Studio City, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tana Mongeau The duo were also smiles while enjoying their [...] 👓 View full article