Tiffany Boone Speaks to Her Decision to Quit TV Show 'The Chi'

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Tiffany Boone is speaking out about her decision to leave the series The Chi. The 33-year-old actress left the series in November 2018 after making harassment allegations against co-star Jason Mitchell. He was fired from the show, dropped by a Netflix film, and also dropped by his representation. “You don’t carelessly leave a ‘hit show’ [...]
