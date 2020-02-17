Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Wendy Williams constantly comes under fire for things she says on her talk show and today is no different than those other days. The talk show host was discussing the death of Drew Carey‘s ex-fiancee Amie Harwick on Monday (February 17) when she made a tasteless joke that involved his show The Price is Right. [...]
A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying...