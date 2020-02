Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Race car driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the hospital after a horrific crash occurred during the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday (February 17) in Daytona Beach, Fla. The 42-year-old NASCAR star’s car was sent into the air and flipped several times while sparks were showered around the track. Newman was battling [...] 👓 View full article