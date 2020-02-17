Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'True Grit' author Charles Portis dies at 86

'True Grit' author Charles Portis dies at 86

Reuters India Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Charles Portis, the reclusive Arkansas writer known for the classic Western novel "True Grit" and the wry humor that filled his works, died on Monday at the age of 86 after battling a long illness, the New York Times reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘True Grit’ novelist Charles Portis dies at age 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Novelist Charles Portis, a favorite among critics and writers for such shaggy dog stories as “Norwood” and “Gringos” and a bounty for...
Seattle Times

Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86

The publicity-shy Mr. Portis earned a modest but devoted readership and accolades as America’s “least-known great writer.”
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DarbyBaileyXO

Darby Bailey 🤖 Voice of IoT RT @sjgomzi: RIP to legendary author Charles Portis. “You must pay for everything in this world one way and another. There is nothing free… 39 seconds ago

genehart

Gene Hart RT @nytimes: Charles Portis, the author of “True Grit” who earned a modest but devoted readership and accolades as America’s "least-known g… 1 minute ago

falconhamada_90

Falcon Hamada 🇮🇶 RT @morgfair: Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/LeacijAihU 2 minutes ago

bobbyrozzell

bobbyrozzell RT @jdcshaverford: #HATM The most recent movie featured, it's author recently passed ICYMI Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’… 3 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Charles Portis, author of ‘True Grit,’ dies at 86 https://t.co/9x0l8WgGHB 3 minutes ago

TheClaytonNews

The Clayton News Charles Portis, author of 'True Grit,' dies at 86 https://t.co/RBl5mZ5oAW https://t.co/7uKAk8Kcg9 4 minutes ago

abc27News

abc27 News Arkansas native and well-known novelist Charles Portis died Monday, February 17, at a hospice facility in Little Ro… https://t.co/UJ56YZT67F 6 minutes ago

familygrowing1

Growing Family RT @NavalInstitute: #RIP author Charles Portis who passed away this morning at the age of 86. Portis served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marin… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.