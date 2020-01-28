Global  

Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to 'recover' from 'health issues,' will receive treatment in Europe

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Ozzy Osbourne's North American tour has been canceled, a representative said.
Post Malone had 'no idea' Ozzy Osbourne was battling Parkinson's disease [Video]Post Malone had 'no idea' Ozzy Osbourne was battling Parkinson's disease

Post Malone had "no idea" Ozzy Osbourne was suffering from Parkinson's disease while preparing for their performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour a month after revealing Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his North American tour for health reasons. The news comes roughly a month after he revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis.
USATODAY.com

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour to undergo medical treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his North American tour to undergo medical treatment.
Belfast Telegraph

marthawilcox5

Martha RT @BLABBERMOUTHNET: OZZY OSBOURNE Cancels 2020 North American 'No More Tours 2' Dates https://t.co/Ha3SyHDdNj https://t.co/k190SmJhSL 2 minutes ago

WisconsinWonk

𝙒𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙣 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙠 .@OzzyOsbourne cancels #SummerFest2020 show as he battles Parkinson's Disease. https://t.co/goO6LrToEx 2 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to 'recover' from 'health issues,' will receive treatment in Europe -… https://t.co/i3vAk4bVY9 3 minutes ago

allan_metall

Allan MetAll 🇲🇽 RT @Loudwire: JUST IN: @OzzyOsbourne cancels 2020 North American tour due to health issues: https://t.co/9XFia9ooLF 7 minutes ago

pccote66

Cam30 OZZY OSBOURNE Cancels 2020 North American 'No More Tours 2' Dates https://t.co/YF60xQdVWB 7 minutes ago

LaurieLeeV

Laurie Lee Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour Due to Health Issues https://t.co/DJnerHLp3L @Loudwire 8 minutes ago

MansonSAY10

Marilyn Manson Hollywood RT @usatodaylife: "I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient," said Ozzy Osbourne, explaining Monday why he's canceling his North Amer… 10 minutes ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour While Seeking Medical Treatment https://t.co/S5lWg3iPyw 12 minutes ago

