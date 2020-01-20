Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Princess Margaret's son David Linley, wife Serena to divorce

Princess Margaret's son David Linley, wife Serena to divorce

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
David Linley, the son of the late Princess Margaret and nephew of Queen Elizabeth II, has announced that he and his wife of over 25 years will divorce.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon [Video]Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon

A British man on board a cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus was on his honeymoon, a fellow passenger has revealed. David Abel, a fellow passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Legend of Sun Walker movie [Video]Legend of Sun Walker movie

Legend of Sun Walker movie trailer HD Plot synopsis: A group of people works together to defeat the enemy. This film aims to convey the message that the power of unity is far greater than individual..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Another royal divorce, as the Earl of Snowdon announces 'amicable' split

David Armstrong-Jones, the oldest son of Princess Margaret and his wife Serena have announced they will separate after more than 25 year together.
The Age

Brits David Abel and wife Sally test positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

Brits David Abel and wife Sally test positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise shipDavid Abel, who has been aboard the Diamond Princess moored near Tokyo with his wife Sally, said on Facebook: "There is going to be a time of quiet
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

KareCarado

Kare // she/her // Ben D’s EGOT records @dudapalooza His parents are Princess Margaret (the Queen’s sister) and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon… https://t.co/DAW7bANQp5 6 minutes ago

OlajideTV

Olajide Queen is ‘saddened’ as nephew David Linley – Princess Margaret’s son splits from his wife of 26 years… https://t.co/nyi0OQndod 19 minutes ago

Gertsroyals

Gert's Royals RT @Gertsroyals: Princess Margaret's son the Earl of Snowdon & his wife are getting a divorce. They confirmed the news in a statement to th… 24 minutes ago

NAIJA_NEWS_BLOG

🄽🄸🄶🄴🅁🄸🄰🄽 🄽🄴🅆🅂 🄱🄻🄾🄶 Queen is 'saddened' as nephew David Linley - Princess Margaret's son splits from his wife of 26 years https://t.co/IrwKUUSGHI 52 minutes ago

clickboss1943

Tom Murray Yet another royal parting how like his father LINLEY Is, I know Princess Margaret was upset when he sold her home… https://t.co/3GsQn6P80l 58 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Princess Margaret's son David Linley, wife Serena to divorce" https://t.co/nbqM35R3Uc https://t.co/whLrVLW4VN 2 hours ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Princess Margaret's son David Linley, wife Serena to divorce" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/gCI1NucECf https://t.co/1Tm68PuEs6 2 hours ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Princess Margaret's son David Linley, wife Serena to divorce" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/jAJbM3tUg3 https://t.co/seUqxz6RPm 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.