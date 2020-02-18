Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ozzy Osbourne Blames Health Treatments for Cancellation of 2020 North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Blames Health Treatments for Cancellation of 2020 North American Tour

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Just days before the release of his comeback album 'Ordinary Man', the 'Crazy Train' rocker reasons that he doesn't want 'to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’ 00:26

 Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour [Video]Trending Now: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour

Osbourne was scheduled to perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 29.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues The 2020 shows are a part of 'No More Tours II,' Osbourne's second farewell tour. The decision comes as his latest album, 'Ordinary..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour a month after revealing Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his North American tour for health reasons. The news comes roughly a month after he revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.