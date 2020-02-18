Ozzy Osbourne Blames Health Treatments for Cancellation of 2020 North American Tour

Just days before the release of his comeback album 'Ordinary Man', the 'Crazy Train' rocker reasons that he doesn't want 'to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute.'



Recent related videos from verified sources Trending Now: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Osbourne was scheduled to perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 29. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:19Published 2 days ago Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues The 2020 shows are a part of 'No More Tours II,' Osbourne's second farewell tour. The decision comes as his latest album, 'Ordinary.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour a month after revealing Parkinson's diagnosis Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his North American tour for health reasons. The news comes roughly a month after he revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis.

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this