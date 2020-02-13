Harrison Ford Denies Using Electric Bikes, Talks About His Diet

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Harrison Ford is opening up about his fitness regime, diet plans, and how he stays in shape! The 77-year-old Star Wars actor sat down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 18). Ellen showed a photo of Harrison riding a bike with his arms looking ripped. She asked how he [...] 👓 View full article

