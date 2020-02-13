Global  

Harrison Ford Denies Using Electric Bikes, Talks About His Diet

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Harrison Ford is opening up about his fitness regime, diet plans, and how he stays in shape! The 77-year-old Star Wars actor sat down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 18). Ellen showed a photo of Harrison riding a bike with his arms looking ripped. She asked how he [...]
The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - "New Lead Dog" Clip

 Check out the official "New Lead Dog" clip from The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford! Release Date: February 21, 2020 The Call of the Wild is a live-action adventure movie based on the Jack London's 1903 novel The Call of the Wild...

The best stories are inspired by real adventures. Harrison Ford tells us the journey that led to the legendary novel #CalloftheWild. #AnswertheCall and see it in theaters this FRIDAY.

(CNN) The man who plays Indiana Jones and is ready for his next crusade. Actor Harrison Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on the fifth Indiana Jones movie is..

Harrison Ford on returning to play Indiana Jones

In this preview of a conversation with correspondent Lee Cowan to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on February 16, Harrison Ford, the actor who has played...
CBS News

Harrison Ford Leaks Details About the New 'Indiana Jones' Movie - Watch! (Video)

Harrison Ford is dishing about the upcoming Indiana Jones film! The 77-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February...
Just Jared

