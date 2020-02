Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Dabboo Ratnani is arguably the biggest and the most popular celebrity photographer we have in Bollywood. There's no one in Bollywood that hasn't been captured by his meticulous eyes and the magic of his lenses.



His world-famous Calendar Launch, which happens at the beginning of the year, was back with all the glitz, glamour,... Dabboo Ratnani is arguably the biggest and the most popular celebrity photographer we have in Bollywood. There's no one in Bollywood that hasn't been captured by his meticulous eyes and the magic of his lenses.His world-famous Calendar Launch, which happens at the beginning of the year, was back with all the glitz, glamour, 👓 View full article