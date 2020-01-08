Global  

Liam Neeson Gets Drawn Into 'Ordinary Love' Due to Bono

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
During an interview on 'Good Morning America', the 'Taken' actor spills how he made a leap from doing action films to taking on the romantic role opposite Lesley Manville.
News video: ORDINARY LOVE movie (2020) - Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville

ORDINARY LOVE movie (2020) - Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville 00:42

 ORDINARY LOVE movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: An extraordinary look at the lives of a middle-aged couple in the midst of the wife's breast cancer diagnosis. Directors: Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn Writer: Owen McCafferty Stars: Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot Genre: Drama,...

ORDINARY LOVE [Video]ORDINARY LOVE

ORDINARY LOVE movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Joan and Tom (Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:06Published


‘Ordinary Love’ Review: In Sickness and in Health

Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson play a married couple facing a cancer diagnosis.
