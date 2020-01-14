Global  

Rosario Dawson 'Comes Out' as Bisexual While Discussing Her Pride Post

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Rosario Dawson is opening up about her sexuality in response to a question about a post she wrote during Pride Month in 2018. The 40-year-old actress wrote on social media, “Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies.” Lots of fans assumed that Rosario was coming out as bisexual with that post, but [...]
