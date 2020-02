SqueekyClean69 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Britons David Abel and his wife Sally who are on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have said on Facebook they have tested… 4 seconds ago jeremiha barroso RT @DobrikOnline: we don’t deserve david dobrik https://t.co/iDfruEo0o3 5 seconds ago UNILORIN VC RT @WorldwideAFC: David Alaba (Continued): "At the moment I don’t think too much about it, but I can imagine playing somewhere else." 5 seconds ago Benjamin Sidor RT @KayBurley: BREAK: We @skynews #breakfast are sad to have to tell you that two of the #DiamondPrincess passengers David and Sally Abel,… 6 seconds ago andrew corbett RT @HeleneBismarck: It is good to know that the UK Government, represented by David Frost, considers divergence the whole point of Brexit.… 6 seconds ago Prof Snagger RT @BrexitKite: If you haven’t seen, this what our chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost said tonight in Brussels. God Save The Queen 🇬🇧 ht… 9 seconds ago Jimmy Win @TomCOYS For a moment then I was expecting a Gazza style chip onto David Platt vs Belgium in the 1990 World Cup type of assist... 9 seconds ago Vincent Oseko RT @toolzbabe: David De Gea,Wan Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Bruno Fernandes Daniel James, Anthony Martial I want Man… 9 seconds ago