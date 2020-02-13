Watch: How Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surprised Shehnaaz Gill on her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Shehnaaz Gill is on cloud nine after seeing her good friend and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla on her new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. It was an emotional reunion for the two, who shared a wonderful rapport during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana who found love on the show in co-contestant and finalist Asim Riaz has spoken up on the reality show being rigged and it resulting in him losing to Sidharth Shukla in the finale.