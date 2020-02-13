Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: How Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surprised Shehnaaz Gill on her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Watch: How Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surprised Shehnaaz Gill on her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Zee News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Shehnaaz Gill is on cloud nine after seeing her good friend and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla on her new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. It was an emotional reunion for the two, who shared a wonderful rapport during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Himanshi Khurrana Talks About Show Being Rigged

Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Himanshi Khurrana Talks About Show Being Rigged 09:54

 Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana who found love on the show in co-contestant and finalist Asim Riaz has spoken up on the reality show being rigged and it resulting in him losing to Sidharth Shukla in the finale.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on 'best friend' Sidharth, future with Arhaan [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on 'best friend' Sidharth, future with Arhaan

Rashami Desai commented on her experience in Bigg Boss Season 13.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on defeating Asim, ties with Shehnaaz [Video]Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on defeating Asim, ties with Shehnaaz

Actor Sidharth Shukla won the thirteenth edition of the reality television show, Bigg Boss.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship has a future outside the house? - vote now

Bigg Boss 13: Fans have loved the cute relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and so we thought of asking the fans whether they feel that...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News

After 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra to star in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' - Deets inside

The show will see Shehnaz and Paras gear up to give their fans a chance to be a part of their most important decision yet - find a suitable match. 
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayBollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Saiteja60206685

SaitejaLucky RT @SRmediaofficia1: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale | Sidharth Vs Asim | Winner Announcement Detai... #bigboss13 #bigboss13liveupdates #bb13 #b… 8 minutes ago

SidFan02428360

Sid Fan RT @VeblrOfficial: HeartBreak! 💔 Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on being termed ‘fixed-winner’: ‘Cannot keep answering every questio… 1 hour ago

VeblrOfficial

VEBLR HeartBreak! 💔 Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on being termed ‘fixed-winner’: ‘Cannot keep answering every qu… https://t.co/r2t24wIKt9 1 hour ago

robin31738709

robin RT @shilpabhandar11: I am not going to watch any bigg boss season because he is the ultimate winner of Biggboss #WeMissYouSid 1 hour ago

Ravi24378770

Ravi RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin, Mahira Sharma, Monalisa urge fans to make Sidharth Shukla the winner — watch videos #Big… 2 hours ago

Chandra85729267

CPrabha RT @ZeeNews: Watch: How #BiggBoss13 winner #SidharthShukla surprised #ShehnaazGill on her new show #MujhseShaadiKaroge https://t.co/zSsbN7F… 2 hours ago

shilpabhandar11

shilpa bhandari I am not going to watch any bigg boss season because he is the ultimate winner of Biggboss #WeMissYouSid 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.