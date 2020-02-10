Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Elton John and George Clooney Fighting Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Elton John and George Clooney Fighting Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
According to a new report, the two top stars are having a battle over who gets to spend more time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they arrive in California.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rumors Swirling About Massive Payday For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Megxit [Video]Rumors Swirling About Massive Payday For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Megxit

ET's Kevin Frazier dishes out the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:37Published

Air hostess gets asked if she is Meghan Markle [Video]Air hostess gets asked if she is Meghan Markle

SWSYmarkle - by Charlotte Penketh-KingAn American air hostess who looks like Meghan Markle has been confusing passengers - and says she gets mistaken for her ten times a DAY.Christine Mathis, 32, is an..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CBD Melbourne: When Harry met ... John Howard

The star guests at JP Morgan's Alternative Investment Summit were none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, fresh from consciously uncoupling from the...
The Age

John Oliver wades in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family

Many words have been spoken about "Megxit," but there's one important person we still need to hear from: British comedian turned recent U.S. citizen and Last...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Elton John and George Clooney Fighting Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/naAeUYLdCr https://t.co/3ilLLeHNtP 6 minutes ago

ArgeliaCabriale

Argelia Cabriales RT @AliseSession: Royal Rumble! Elton John & George Clooney Fighting Over Meghan & Harry’s U.S. Arrival https://t.co/POMyMfTyuz https://t.c… 7 hours ago

AliseSession

Alise Session Royal Rumble! Elton John & George Clooney Fighting Over Meghan & Harry’s U.S. Arrival https://t.co/POMyMfTyuz https://t.co/hwxSW3cWOM 7 hours ago

ReverieAbsinthe

Absinthe Reverie "A lovely day all round, and with Sanela counting the likes of George Clooney, Sean Penn and Elton John among her c… https://t.co/fjgOhlGFse 8 hours ago

MLAS

Melissa RT @brisbanesnews: Royal Rumble! Elton John & George Clooney Fighting Over Meghan & Harry’s U.S. Arrival https://t.co/UrQtxtYLvb https://t.… 9 hours ago

brisbanesnews

idiothead Royal Rumble! Elton John & George Clooney Fighting Over Meghan & Harry’s U.S. Arrival https://t.co/UrQtxtYLvb https://t.co/W2E0FeiMv1 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.