Bhumi Pednekar oozes oomph in a bathtub for Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020

This year too Dabboo launched his celeb calendar 2020 amid much pomp and show last night.



Recent related news from verified sources Bollywood news: Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar add stardust to Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch Dabboo Ratnani hosted a starry bash for his friends and colleagues in the industry at a hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening and the event had stars like Rekha,...

Zee News 9 hours ago



Bhumi bares it all for Dabboo's calendar Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been on a roll, bagged a spot on famed photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar.

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this