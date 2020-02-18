Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bhumi Pednekar oozes oomph in a bathtub for Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020

Bhumi Pednekar oozes oomph in a bathtub for Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020

Zee News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
This year too Dabboo launched his celeb calendar 2020 amid much pomp and show last night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bollywood news: Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar add stardust to Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch

Dabboo Ratnani hosted a starry bash for his friends and colleagues in the industry at a hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening and the event had stars like Rekha,...
Zee News

Bhumi bares it all for Dabboo's calendar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been on a roll, bagged a spot on famed photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.