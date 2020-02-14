Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Leopard Print Outfit While Promoting 'EMMA.'
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her style while stepping out for a day of press! The 23-year-old actress wore a leopard-print outfit while arriving for an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday (February 17) in New York City. Anya was on the show to promote her new movie EMMA., which is a new take on [...]
Anya Taylor Joy & Johnny Flynn talk to us about their new film Emma! Turns out these two have a shared love of country Queen Dolly Parton! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Emma.: Exclusive Interview With Bill Nighy & Autumn De Wilde - Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of..