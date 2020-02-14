Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Leopard Print Outfit While Promoting 'EMMA.'

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Leopard Print Outfit While Promoting 'EMMA.'

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her style while stepping out for a day of press! The 23-year-old actress wore a leopard-print outfit while arriving for an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday (February 17) in New York City. Anya was on the show to promote her new movie EMMA., which is a new take on [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODE - Published < > Embed
News video: Anya Taylor Joy & Johnny Flynn talk Emma!

Anya Taylor Joy & Johnny Flynn talk Emma! 02:55

 Anya Taylor Joy & Johnny Flynn talk to us about their new film Emma! Turns out these two have a shared love of country Queen Dolly Parton! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emma Movie (2020) - Gossip - Anya Taylor-Joy, Tanya Reynolds, Josh O'Connor [Video]Emma Movie (2020) - Gossip - Anya Taylor-Joy, Tanya Reynolds, Josh O'Connor

Emma movie TV Spot - Gossip (2020) Directed By: Autumn de Wilde Synopsis: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. US Release Date: February..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published

'Emma.': Exclusive Interview With Bill Nighy & Autumn De Wilde [Video]'Emma.': Exclusive Interview With Bill Nighy & Autumn De Wilde

Emma.: Exclusive Interview With Bill Nighy & Autumn De Wilde - Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Anya Taylor-Joy & Mia Goth Were Both Part of 'EMMA.'s Original Pitch

There were no other stars who could play Emma and Harriet in EMMA. than Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth, director Autumn de Wilde says. In an interview with The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Leopard Print Outfit While Promoting ‘EMMA.’ https://t.co/LEnG2jgfhC https://t.co/aSdkpJzl1i 38 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Leopard Print Outfit While Promoting ‘EMMA.’ https://t.co/JkDFn1k5QL https://t.co/rMaSCGIgIs 38 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Leopard Print Outfit While Promoting ‘EMMA.’ https://t.co/RDDR9zUrVB https://t.co/lngm77szoj 38 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Anya Taylor-Joy showed off her cool style while promoting her movie EMMA. in New York City! https://t.co/4OYoIEMFXS 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.