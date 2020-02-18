Global  

'AGT: The Champions' Season 2 Winner Crowned

Billboard.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The champions all lined up, but only one could be the winner: V.Unbeatable. The dazzling dance troupe from Mumbai, India inspire and impress...
'AGT: The Champions' finale: Who was crowned winner of Season 2?

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" crowned a new winner, as past champs Kodi Lee, Shin Lim and musical guest KISS joined the star-studded finale.
