UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce

The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his wife of 26 years are to divorce.



Recent related news from verified sources Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, is divorcing, the second royal split in a week If 2019 was a "bumpy" year for Queen Elizabeth II, 2020 could be just as bad, with a second divorce announced among her close relatives.

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago



Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon and wife the Countess 'amicably agree' to divorce Earl of Snowdon is son of late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones

Independent 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this