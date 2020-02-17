Global  

UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce

Reuters India Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his wife of 26 years are to divorce.
Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, is divorcing, the second royal split in a week

If 2019 was a "bumpy" year for Queen Elizabeth II, 2020 could be just as bad, with a second divorce announced among her close relatives.
Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon and wife the Countess 'amicably agree' to divorce

Earl of Snowdon is son of late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones
