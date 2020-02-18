Ozzy Osbourne Cancels American Tour

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As he gains treatment for Parkinson's...



Rock legend *Ozzy Osbourne* has been forced to cancel his upcoming North American tour.



The massive run of shows was due to kick off on May 27th, with a night at Atlanta’s GA State Farm Arena.



Ending in Las Vegas on July 31st, the tour announcement came as Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his *struggle with Parkinson's*.



Sadly, the shows will not take place. In a statement, the metal icon revealed that he is travelling to Switzerland for specialist treatment, meaning he can't complete the tour.



He writes: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year... Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”



Ozzy adds: “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”



Find the full statement below.







https://t.co/4pJShgKWzq



— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 18, 2020



Related: *No Easy Way Out - Ozzy Osbourne Interviewed*



Photo Credit: *Elliott Morgan*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

As he gains treatment for Parkinson's...Rock legend *Ozzy Osbourne* has been forced to cancel his upcoming North American tour.The massive run of shows was due to kick off on May 27th, with a night at Atlanta’s GA State Farm Arena.Ending in Las Vegas on July 31st, the tour announcement came as Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his *struggle with Parkinson's*.Sadly, the shows will not take place. In a statement, the metal icon revealed that he is travelling to Switzerland for specialist treatment, meaning he can't complete the tour.He writes: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year... Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”Ozzy adds: “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”Find the full statement below.https://t.co/4pJShgKWzq— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 18, 2020Related: *No Easy Way Out - Ozzy Osbourne Interviewed*Photo Credit: *Elliott Morgan*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

