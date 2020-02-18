Global  

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels American Tour

Clash Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels American TourAs he gains treatment for Parkinson's...

Rock legend *Ozzy Osbourne* has been forced to cancel his upcoming North American tour.

The massive run of shows was due to kick off on May 27th, with a night at Atlanta’s GA State Farm Arena.

Ending in Las Vegas on July 31st, the tour announcement came as Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his *struggle with Parkinson's*.

Sadly, the shows will not take place. In a statement, the metal icon revealed that he is travelling to Switzerland for specialist treatment, meaning he can't complete the tour.

He writes: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year... Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

Ozzy adds: “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to 'recover' from 'health issues,' will receive treatment in Europe

Ozzy Osbourne's North American tour has been canceled, a representative said.
FOXNews.com

Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to have Parkinson's treatment

The former Black Sabbath frontman revealed last month that he has Parkinson's disease.
BBC News

