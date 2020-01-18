What does Shekhar Kapur have to say about the Mr. India trilogy by Ali Abbas Zafar?

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's no news that Ali Abbas Zafar's next project is going to be the Mr. India trilogy that will be mounted on a huge scale. And it's also no news that Ranveer Singh could be the modern-day Mr. India, the man with a golden heart who discovers the power of invisibility.



And in case you missed it, Zafar also took to his Twitter... 👓 View full article

