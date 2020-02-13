Global  

No, Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz not roped in for SOTY3, clarifies Karan Johar

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
There have been rumours aplenty that Karan Johar is all set to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz in Student of the Year 3. Now, however, the producer-filmmaker has clarified that that's not the case. 

KJo took to Twitter and wrote, "Absolutely baseless stories making the...
