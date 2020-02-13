No, Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz not roped in for SOTY3, clarifies Karan Johar

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

There have been rumours aplenty that Karan Johar is all set to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz in Student of the Year 3. Now, however, the producer-filmmaker has clarified that that's not the case.



KJo took to Twitter and wrote, "Absolutely baseless stories making the... 👓 View full article

