Taapsee Pannu roped in for Hindi adaptation of Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu who's been educating and entertaining the audience with her relevant performances in films like Pink, Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and many more, is now all set for another big film titled Looop Lapeta. Apparently, the thriller-comedy is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood cult classic, Run Lola Run, starring...
