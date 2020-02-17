Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hollywood Sex-Therapist Amie Harwick Found Dead, Ex-Boyfriend Under Investigation

Hollywood Sex-Therapist Amie Harwick Found Dead, Ex-Boyfriend Under Investigation

HNGN Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Hollywood Sex-Therapist Amie Harwick Found Dead, Ex-Boyfriend Under InvestigationAmie Harwick is a well known family and sex counselor in Hollywood, on Saturday she was found gravely injured in outside the balcony of her home, she was brought to the hospital where she eventually died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested 02:15

 A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying. Kara Finnstrom reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family Therapist Murder Investigation [Video]Family Therapist Murder Investigation

Amie Harwick, former fiance of comedian Drew Carey, was found dead in Hollywood Hills.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead: media

Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her...
Reuters

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, an ex of Drew Carey, dead in suspected murder

Dr. Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found critically injured at her home Saturday and later died.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.