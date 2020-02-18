Watch: Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro, AirPods 3, iPad Pro + iPhone 9 Event Leaks Hit The Internet
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Tech giant Apple isn’t slowing down greatness. The popular high-end company is making headlines this week courtesy of buzz developing over its rumored new iPhone 12 Pro, AirPods 3, iPhone 9 and more. Watch and comment below!
