Watch: Summer Walker Wakes Up Thirst Trap, Reacts To Cardi B’s Hilarious PLAYING GAMES Freestyle + Reveals How London On Da Track Saved The Day After Lost + Found Disaster

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

R&B singer Summer Walker might low-key have one of the best celebrity Instagram pages to follow with diverse content popping up on her timeline hourly. Over the past 48 hours, SW has shared footage of Cardi B freestyling to her “Playing Games” banger, London On Da Track saving the day following a lost and found […]



The post Watch: Summer Walker Wakes Up Thirst Trap, Reacts To Cardi B’s Hilarious PLAYING GAMES Freestyle + Reveals How London On Da Track Saved The Day After Lost + Found Disaster appeared first on . R&B singer Summer Walker might low-key have one of the best celebrity Instagram pages to follow with diverse content popping up on her timeline hourly. Over the past 48 hours, SW has shared footage of Cardi B freestyling to her “Playing Games” banger, London On Da Track saving the day following a lost and found […]The post Watch: Summer Walker Wakes Up Thirst Trap, Reacts To Cardi B’s Hilarious PLAYING GAMES Freestyle + Reveals How London On Da Track Saved The Day After Lost + Found Disaster appeared first on . 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend