Rick Ross' Ex Briteady Blasts Former Friend Jennifer Williams for Allegedly Dating Him Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The drama between Briteady and Jennifer starts after the 'Basketball Wives' star posts on Instagram a sexy picture of her promoting Rozay's Belaire Rose Champagne. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 98.1 THE ONE Rick Ross’ Ex Briteady Blasts Former Friend Jennifer Williams For Allegedly Dating Him https://t.co/xQkBAl3i51 https://t.co/0kfEp80Hrx 5 days ago NEWS CLEVER MEDIA Rick Ross' Ex Briteady Blasts Former Friend Jennifer Williams for Allegedly Dating Him https://t.co/pHFr1VyltK https://t.co/LyMHHP12FU 6 days ago AceShowbiz Rick Ross' Ex Briteady Blasts Former Friend Jennifer Williams for Allegedly Dating Him https://t.co/mSyUEBgh2W https://t.co/IqcDlUviVv 6 days ago