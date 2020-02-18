Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Wombats, The Kooks To Play All Points East 2020

The Wombats, The Kooks To Play All Points East 2020

Clash Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
More names added to East London event...

*The Wombats* and *The Kooks* have been added to the *All Points East* line up.

The festival returns to Victoria Park this summer, boasting over a week of live music.

New additions include indie all-stars The Kooks and The Wombats, who will play East London's Victoria Park on May 30th.

New names on that date include Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, and Gang Of Youths, with Lauren Hibberd and Gabrielle Aplin.

Elsewhere, Tame Impala will play All Points East on May 23rd, and new names on the bill include Australian sample-delic project The Avalanches.

Other new names include Jessy Lanza, Faye Webster, Canadian indie pop project TOPS, and alt-pop auteur Yellow Days.

Tickets are on sale now. All Points East runs between May 22nd - May 31st.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClashMagazine

CLASH Presented without comment: The Wombats and The Kooks added to All Points East line up... https://t.co/ZrDlryXdhu https://t.co/tliOgL5QjD 1 hour ago

tweetonlondon

tweetonlondon All Points East 2020 line-up: The Kooks, The Wombats and more to play Victoria Park https://t.co/y6pyyqjoVv https://t.co/X2EoSnEYo0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.