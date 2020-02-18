The Wombats, The Kooks To Play All Points East 2020

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

More names added to East London event...



*The Wombats* and *The Kooks* have been added to the *All Points East* line up.



The festival returns to Victoria Park this summer, boasting over a week of live music.



New additions include indie all-stars The Kooks and The Wombats, who will play East London's Victoria Park on May 30th.



New names on that date include Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, and Gang Of Youths, with Lauren Hibberd and Gabrielle Aplin.



Elsewhere, Tame Impala will play All Points East on May 23rd, and new names on the bill include Australian sample-delic project The Avalanches.



Other new names include Jessy Lanza, Faye Webster, Canadian indie pop project TOPS, and alt-pop auteur Yellow Days.



Tickets are on sale now. All Points East runs between May 22nd - May 31st.



