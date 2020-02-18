Ocean Pop 💎 Taylor Swift’s Dad Fights Off Alleged Burglar at Florida Penthouse https://t.co/LuYshnxzgY https://t.co/pRHbAOUyzt 2 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #taylor_swiftcelebritiestop_storiesapple_newsarrests Taylor Swift's Dad Fights Off Alleged Burglar at Florida Penth… https://t.co/cdYrSsnwkp 3 minutes ago TheUrbanNewz Taylor Swift's father fights burglar who broke into Florida home https://t.co/pNL360U6Ik https://t.co/XJHdI3FE39 6 minutes ago Teresa MASIA PERALES Taylor Swift's Dad Fights Off Burglar https://t.co/997YMOX1B1 7 minutes ago Doveish "Taylor Swift's dad fights off burglar in $4M Florida penthouse: report" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/7tRankb51f https://t.co/PIBf8LEPsl 7 minutes ago ⭐ Taylor Swift's Dad Fights Off Alleged Burglar at Florida Penthouse https://t.co/4xOUbG1tIs 7 minutes ago cheng lan RT @SkyNews: Taylor Swift's father has fought off a burglar who broke into his $4m (£3.1m) Florida penthouse https://t.co/S4WDwaNd5y 12 minutes ago Global Analytica Taylor Swift's father has fought off a burglar who broke into his $4m (£3.1m) Florida penthouse https://t.co/gHM8R7tf7R 12 minutes ago