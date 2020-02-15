Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kenan Thompson to Host White House Correspondents' Dinner with Hasan Minhaj Set as Featured Entertainer

Kenan Thompson to Host White House Correspondents' Dinner with Hasan Minhaj Set as Featured Entertainer

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The White House Correspondents’ Association has announced that Kenan Thompson will host the annual dinner, with Hasan Minhaj as the featured entertainer. “Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” Jonathan Karl, chief White [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner 00:41

 The WHCD lineup has been announced.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WH Correspondents’ Dinner Ready for Comedy Again, Adds ‘SNL’ Fave & Returning Comic to Lineup [Video]WH Correspondents’ Dinner Ready for Comedy Again, Adds ‘SNL’ Fave & Returning Comic to Lineup

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is heading back to comedy two years after the controversy surrounding comedian Michelle Wolf’s set.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

White House Memo Strike On Iranian Commander [Video]White House Memo Strike On Iranian Commander

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian military commander last month in response to past attacks, the White House said in a memo released on..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House correspondents’ dinner returns to comedic roots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedians are making their return to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after last year’s hiatus. Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night...
Seattle Times

Comedy Returns to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Will Trump?

Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of “Patriot Act” are set to perform at the April 25 event.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

arsonvictim

Y.R. Perry Oh, It’s Lit! Kenan Thompson Named Host For White House Correspondents Dinner, We Demand “Darius Trump” Appearance… https://t.co/QtTOPFIbHR 1 minute ago

momentspin

susan rae RT @whca: Introducing the 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner – With host Kenan Thompson and featured entertainer Hasan Minhaj. For mor… 2 minutes ago

buz_martin47

🌊 akaBozTheBuzzman - SC: Elect Jaime Harrison!🌊 RT @solusnan1: Kenan Thompson to host White House correspondents’ dinner with guest Hasan Minhaj - The Washington Post https://t.co/oRaslzX… 2 minutes ago

sawsan24

Sawsan Morrar RT @washingtonpost: Kenan Thompson to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner with guest Hasan Minhaj https://t.co/t7CwQXRbdQ 2 minutes ago

bicoastalsexy

BiCoastal Sexy Oh, It’s Lit! Kenan Thompson Named Host For White House Correspondents Dinner, We Demand “Darius Trump” Appearance… https://t.co/MiJqyxDour 3 minutes ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Oh, It’s Lit! Kenan Thompson Named Host For White House Correspondents Dinner, We Demand “Darius Trump” Appearance… https://t.co/nCkldf1oQp 3 minutes ago

si2mt

Mrs. from NJ RT @VanityFair: SNL's Kenan Thompson will host the 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner https://t.co/rjyBOL2nKa 4 minutes ago

btheboss

Malcolm Scoon Kenan Thompson to host White House correspondents’ dinner with guest Hasan Minhaj https://t.co/Td5OQIYEUE 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.