Taylor Swift's Dad Fights Off Alleged Burglar at Florida Penthouse

E! Online Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, reportedly had a scary encounter last month. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the father of the 30-year-old singer found an intruder in his penthouse...
News video: Trending Now: Swift Take Down

Trending Now: Swift Take Down 00:38

 Taylor Swift's dad takes down suspected home burglar.

Taylor Swift's dad fights burglar who broke into penthouse in Florida

Taylor Swift's dad fights burglar who broke into penthouse in FloridaScott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg on January 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency...
Taylor Swift’s Father Safe After Fighting Off Burglar in Florida Penthouse


