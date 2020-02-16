Global  

Shock Poll: Joe Biden Leads Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino Voters

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Shock Poll: Joe Biden Leads Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino VotersBernie Sanders recently shot past former Vice President Joe Biden into a lead in the Nevada caucus polling, but a new Telemundo poll shows Biden beating Sanders with Latino voters — a group that has been a strong Sanders constituency — in the state.
 The discussion centers on attacks by Bernie Bros.

