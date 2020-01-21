Global  

Mark Wahlberg Goes Slow Walking with 'Average Andy' in Hilarious 'Ellen' Skit! (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres‘ executive producer Andy Lassner has started a “slow walking” movement! “Average Andy” managed to recruit fellow fitness enthusiast Mark Wahlberg to join him on a treadmill on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday (February 18)! The pair spend the skit walking slowly, before the 48-year-old Daddy’s Home actor cranks things up a notch [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: The Dark Past of Mark Wahlberg

The Dark Past of Mark Wahlberg 08:21

 Behind that easy smile... there's a seriously troubled past. For this video, we'll be taking a look back at the dark story of Mark Wahlberg.

