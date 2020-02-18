Al Pacino & Meital Dohan Split, She Explains the Reasons Why They Broke Up

Israeli actress Meital Dohan has confirmed she and Al Pacino have broken up after being linked for about two years . “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” the 40-year-old actress said of her 79-year-old ex (via Times of Israel). “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, [...] 👓 View full article



