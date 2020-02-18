Global  

Al Pacino & Meital Dohan Split, She Explains the Reasons Why They Broke Up

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Israeli actress Meital Dohan has confirmed she and Al Pacino have broken up after being linked for about two years. “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” the 40-year-old actress said of her 79-year-old ex (via Times of Israel). “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, [...]
 Meital Dohan broke up with Al Pacino after two years together because of their 39-year age gap.

Al Pacino and actress Meital Dohan have reportedly split after getting together roughly two years ago. 
