Matt Damon Sports Epic Mullet on 'Last Duel' Set

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Matt Damon is sporting an epic mullet on the set of his new Ridley Scott movie The Last Duel on Monday (February 17) in Sarlat, France. If you don’t know, Matt and his BFF Ben Affleck co-wrote the screenplay for the film. They are both set to star in the film as well alongside Jodie [...] 👓 View full article

